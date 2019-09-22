American-owned GTE team Luzich Racing secures Le Mans entry

Swiss-flagged, American-owned Ferrari GTE team Luzich Racing claimed its first Le Mans 24 Hours entry today by securing the European Le Mans Series GTE title at Spa-Francorchamps.

The team, owned by Las Vegas businessman Michael Luzich, took the race win in Belgium with Nicklas Nielsen, Ferrari factory driver Alessandro Pier Guidi and Fabian Lavergne, winning them the class title with a race to spare.

It’s the second major title in the two-year history of the outfit, after Lavergne and Danish driver Mikkel Mac claimed the 2018 International GT Open championship.

Luzich can also claim a second entry to Le Mans next month on the weekend of the ELMS season finale at Portimao. It trails by nine points in the title battle of the ELMS-supporting Michelin Le Mans Cup series, in which it competes with a Ferrari 488 GT3 in series which features a mix of LMP3 and GT3 cars.

With an automatic entry, Luzich has become the fifth team to secure a berth for the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours. With class wins at Le Mans earlier this year, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Signatech Alpine, AF Corse and Team Project 1 have entries confirmed.

Beyond the ELMS season finale (during which an auto entries will be handed out to the GT3 title winner in Le Mans Cup, and the remaining class champions in the ELMS) there are plenty of other chances for teams to get an invite before the entry list is formally revealed. Two will come from IMSA and be decided at Petit Le Mans, and four others will be handed out to the class winners in the Asian Le Mans Series over the winter.

By regulation, all full-season FIA WEC teams have entries to Le Mans in 2020 too.