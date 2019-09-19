Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar Sept 19, with Tim Cindric and Anders Krohn

The Week In IndyCar Sept 19, with Tim Cindric and Anders Krohn

The Week In IndyCar Sept 19, with Tim Cindric and Anders Krohn

It’s time for the NTT IndyCar Series and Road To Indy season finales in Monterey, so we have Team Penske president Tim Cindric joining us for The Week In IndyCar podcast to answer listener Q&A about his two title contenders, and Anders Krohn closes to get us ready for the Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, and USF2000 championship showdowns at Laguna Seca.

