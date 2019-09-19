Hindman joins Gradient Acura squad for Road America

Texas-based Gradient Racing has added Trent Hindman to its Blancpain GT World Challenge America Pro-Am lineup for this weekend’s races at Road America. The New Jersey-based driver will fill in for team regular Marc Miller, who has a clashing Trans Am commitment, in the No. 5 Unit Nutrition Acura NSX GT3 Evo.

Hindman, who will celebrate his 24th birthday in Elkhart Lake this Friday, is excited to continue his relationship with HPD; he currently leads the IMSA WeatherTech GTD championship with Michael Shank Racing.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Andris (Laivins, team manager), Till (Bechtolsheimer), and the Gradient Racing team this weekend at Road America with the Acura NSX GT3 Evo,” said Hindman. “I’ve known these guys for quite some time now and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be working alongside them in Blancpain GT World Challenge competition. I’m excited to be able to share the knowledge and experience gained on the NSX GT3 Evo package with the Gradient Racing crew, and I believe our combined effort will have us fighting for the Pro-Am victory.”

For Laivins, there is no downside to the addition of Hindman to the Road America driver roster.

“We are missing Marc this weekend at Road America due to his Trans Am commitments, but having Trent join Till in the car will be an easy swap. Everyone has been racing in the same paddock for the last few years, so there is a level of comfort from racing side-by-side and knowing how they handle pressure.”

Hindman’s experience in the NSX GT3 Evo is a real plus for Laivins. “Trent is coming into this event while leading another championship in the NSX GT3 Evo, so we are eager to gain some new perspective and broaden each other’s toolkit on the car. We had a call recently and already have a solid list of things we want to try based on our experiences on different tires, brakes, and setups this season.”

Laivins is approaching the doubleheader in Wisconsin with a lot of confidence.

“I know Till and Trent will do a stellar job this week, so it’s on the rest of the team to give them a great Acura for the race. Let’s say we ‘learned a lot’ at Watkins Glen — between that and the valuable testing time last month at Road America we are ready to go.”