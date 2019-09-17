The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 17, with Graham Goodwin
Image by Galstad/LAT
It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin following the penultimate IMSA race in Monterey. The WEC, ELMS, IMSA, and more series are discussed, with the news of at least one driver change coming to Corvette Racing serving as the main item of interest.
Discussion Topics:
IMSA (starts at 2m30s)
WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 48m28s)
General & Fun (starts at 1h06m29s)
Corvette Racing, WEC, IMSA, Podcasts, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
