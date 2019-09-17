Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Sept. 17, with Graham Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin following the penultimate IMSA race in Monterey. The WEC, ELMS, IMSA, and more series are discussed, with the news of at least one driver change coming to Corvette Racing serving as the main item of interest.

Discussion Topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 2m30s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 48m28s)
  • General & Fun (starts at 1h06m29s)

