Six drivers set to fight for Global Mazda MX-5 Cup championship

The competition for the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires championship is just as close as the on track competition as this weekend sets the stage for a new champion.

As the series heads to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the double-header season finale as part of the Grand Prix of Monterey weekend, there are six drivers that have a mathematical chance to claim the championship and the $200,000 prize on offer from Mazda.

A grand total of $375,000 in Mazda support is up for grabs, creating intense battles across the field.

