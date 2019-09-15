Action Express Cadillacs 1-2 in foggy warm-up

Action Express Racing’s two Cadillacs came to life in Sunday morning’s warm-up, running 1-2 the chilly 20-minute session. Filipe Albuquerque was quickest at 1m16.830s in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, by 0.289s over teammate Felipe Nasr in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac.

“Looking good for the race,” Albuquerque said. “The car is as fast as ever, because of how cold it is. In warm-up, everyone is basically checking their cars, so we don’t know how everyone else is, so I’m not keeping a lot of hopes in warm-up. We’re happy with the car’s balance, and we’ll go from there. I can’t talk much about the race because I’ve never raced here.”

After two days of sunshine and temperatures in the high 80s, Sunday morning saw heavy fog and the mercury at a chilly 57 degrees. It’s expected to warm up to only 69 degrees throughout the two-hour, 40-minute race.

Team Joest Mazdas took the next two positions, with Harry Tincknell +0.826s off the front-running pacein the No. 55 and Oliver Jarvis +0.848s in the No. 77 Mazda RT-24Ps. Dane Cameron led the Acuras, +0.872s in the No. 6 Team Penske Acura ARX-05.

Joey Hand was fastest in GTLM, at 1m23.193s in the No. 66 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT, while Paul Holton led GTD with a 1m25.751s in the No. 76 McLaren 720S.

Twenty six of the 31 starters participated in the session. This does not include the No. 73 Park Place Porsche 911 GT3 R of Patrick Lindsey, which was withdrawn after a heavy hit in Saturday’s qualifying.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Green flag at 12:05 p.m. PT. The races will be televised live on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. ET.