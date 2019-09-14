Jordan Taylor tipped for Corvette move

Is Jordan Taylor headed to Corvette Racing?

According to a report filed by veteran racing journalist Joe Saward, the 28-year-old Floridian will slide into a new Corvette C8.R next season as he embarks on a renewed relationship with the factory GT Le Mans program. In Saward’s update, 46-year-old Dane Jan Magnussen is positioned as the Corvette driver Taylor would replace.

Reached for comment, a team spokesperson told RACER “Chevrolet won’t discuss speculation on personnel matters. Jan has been and continues to be a valuable part of Corvette Racing.”

For Taylor, who competed at Le Mans for Corvette Racing from 2012-2017 and earned a class win in 2015 with Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner, the call-up to a full-time role would rank among the greater accomplishments in a career filled with highlights.

The 2013 Grand-Am Rolex Series Daytona Prototype champion, 2017 IMSA Prototype champion, two-time Rolex 24 At Daytona winner, two-time Petit Le Mans winner, and 2017 12 Hours of Sebring winner has been a staple at his father’s Wayne Taylor Racing program since 2013. If he were to leave, it would mark the second factory opportunity for the family in recent years.

With Taylor’s brother Ricky having been signed from WTR to help lead Acura’s return to prototype racing in 2018, Jordan’s departure for Corvette Racing would leave the Cadillac DPi-V.R outfit with a significant vacancy to fill next season.

Owning to the large volume of available drivers after the Ford GTLM program ends next month and CORE autosport shutters its DPi team, WTR would have numerous championship-caliber driver options to choose from as the offseason approaches.