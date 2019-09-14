Bowyer soars to pole at Las Vegas

Clint Bowyer was the best of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers as he grabbed the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bowyer also led a Stewart-Haas Racing 1-2-3-4 in Saturday qualifying by laying down a lap of 178.926 mph (30.180s). It is the first pole for Bowyer since 2007, his first at Las Vegas, and just the second of his Cup Series career.

"I'm going to go brag for a bit!" @ClintBowyer plans on celebrating this #BuschPole like only he can! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ac1tROvhdm — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 14, 2019

Second fastest was Daniel Suarez at 178.873 mph with Kevin Harvick (P) third quickest at 178.772 mph. Aric Almirola (P) completed the SHR sweep with a lap of 178.501 mph.

Kurt Busch (P) completed the top five at 178.112 mph. Busch is still looking for his first Cup Series win at his home track.

Rounding out the top 10 were Richard Childress Racing teammates Daniel Hemric at 177.830 mph and Austin Dillon at 177.317 mph, Chase Elliott (P) at 177.264 mph, Jimmie Johnson at 177.119 mph, and Michael McDowell at 177.107 mph.

Three other playoff drivers will come from the top 15. Denny Hamlin qualified 13th at 176.823 mph with William Byron 14th at 176.661 mph, and Kyle Larson 15th at 176.528 mph.

Ryan Newman qualified 17th at 176.267 mph with Brad Keselowski 18th at 176.361 mph. Alex Bowman at 176.355 mph and Kyle Busch at 176.280 mph were the last two drivers inside the top 20.

Four playoff drivers will come from outside the top 20, including defending champion Joey Logano at 22nd, Ryan Blaney 22rd, Martin Truex Jr. 24th, and Erik Jones 26th.

UP NEXT: South Point 400 at 4 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET) Sunday.