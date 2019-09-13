NASCAR interview: Joey Logano

Joey Logano begins his title defense Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas but you would never know it by his attitude.

Logano is unfazed by his position as the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion as he says the task at hand doesn’t change from year to year. Winning the championship is still the main goal for the No. 22 Team Penske team and Logano doesn’t feel any different chasing a second title than he did trying to win his first. He says it also wouldn’t mean any more to have two trophies on the mantel compared to just one.

“I’m ready to go,” Logano says. “I’m just ready to go. We’ve been through it before, we’ve been through the ups and downs. We know what to do. So just ready to work our plan and make the most out of every race.”

Before Logano climbs into his car to keep off the weekend in Las Vegas he joined the podcast to explain his playoff approach, among these other topics: