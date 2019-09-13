Kurt Busch leads final practice in Las Vegas

Kurt Busch led a barrage of playoff drivers on the speed chart in final NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas with a lap of 177.275 mph (30.461s).

Behind Busch came defending champion Joey Logano at 176.783 mph and his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski at 176.321 mph. Completing the top five were Chase Elliott at 176.223 mph and Ryan Blaney at 176.114 mph.

Keselowski is also the defending race winner.

"You're going to be in traffic most of this race." @joeylogano explains why he chose to run behind @StenhouseJr late in final practice. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/cOFXJViqeU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 14, 2019

Sixth quickest was Kyle Busch at 175.999 mph, with Kevin Harvick seventh at 175.976 mph. The only non-playoff driver in the top 10 was eighth-place Daniel Suarez at 175.901 mph. Martin Truex Jr., 175.838 mph, and Ryan Newman, 175.798 mph, rounded out the top 10.

There were no incidents in the session.

The other playoff drivers in practice were Erik Jones (11th), Denny Hamlin (12th), William Byron (15th), Clint Bowyer (17th), Alex Bowman (18th), Kyle Larson (19th), and Aric Almirola (22nd).

In the best 10 consecutive lap average it was Kyle Busch fastest ahead of Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, and Kevin Harvick.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 1:05 p.m. local time Saturday.