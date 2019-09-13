FF50th field has gathered

More than 200 Formula Fords and 230 drivers are now on hand for this weekend’s FF50th anniversary event at Road America. Split into three race groups, all will finally get laps on a dry track Friday in qualifying; day-long mist and rain kept most huddled in tents and trailers yesterday.

This year’s event is part of the VSCDA’s Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival which has a total entry (including the FFs) of more than 500 cars.

