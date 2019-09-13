F5000 Revival crowns champs

The Formula 5000 Drivers Association held its season-ending race Sunday at Watkins Glen in conjunction with the SVRA U.S. Vintage Grand Prix. Those results also determined the F5000 Revival Race Championship Series winners for 2019.

Race results saw Paul Dudiak finish first in F5000 Class A (pre-1972 cars) in a 1969 McKee Mk12. Second in Class A was Mike Knittel in a 1970 Chinook. Knittel was the beneficiary of a dying battery on Rasim Tugberk’s car that had been running in second place. Tugberk finished third in class in a 1971 Leda LT25 after returning from a multi-year hiatus from racing.