Acura Penske drivers to return in 2020

Dane Cameron, Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Ricky Taylor will return next season as Acura Team Penske’s full-time drivers.

“We do not see any changes in our full-time lineup for 2020,” Penske president Tim Cindric told RACER.

With two-time IMSA champion Cameron and two-time Indy 500 winner Montoya leading the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s DPi standings in the No. 6 Acura ARX-05, and the sister No. 7 piloted by Castroneves and Taylor tied for third with Mazda’s Jonathan Bomarito, the quartet have the Japanese brand in title contention during its second year in the DPi category.

On the strength of two victories and visits to the podium in seven out eight DPi races held so far in 2019, Penske’s driver have also place Acura atop the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ championships with only Monterey and Road Atlanta left to run.

Speculation regarding a return to open-wheel racing for Castroneves, in particular, made the rounds after May’s Indianapolis 50 where the Brazilian finished an unrewarding 18th in a Penske Chevy entry.

Montoya says he’s having the time of his life in the ARX-05, and has not ambition to race elsewhere.

“It has the best balance of anything I’ve driven since Formula 1,” he added. “My Acura does everything you want a car to do. I’m really having a blast.”

Penske and Honda Performance Development are expected to confirm its endurance drivers later in the year.