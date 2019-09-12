Trans Am SGT/GT gets grid boost at Watkins Glen

The SGT/GT class continues to expand. Aaron Pierce was victorious at Watkins Glen International while Steven Davison won in GT.
KMW Motorsports and TMR Engineering are teaming up with a relief organization to race their pair of Alfa Romeo Gulietta TCRs in the (…)
The 2020 schedules for the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires were announced today by Andersen Promotions. All three levels of the (…)
As we prepare for the NTT IndyCar Series championship finale in Monterey, Robin Miller returns to The Week In IndyCar podcast to help (…)
It’s not all that often that Ferrari gets praised for making the right decisions, but it deserves credit for a brave call it made. Not (…)
Esteban Ocon admits 2019 has been a tough year for him mentally as he has watched fellow young drivers Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen (…)
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is willing to give up fourth place in Formula 1’s constructors’ championship in order to make a (…)
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the reason his team has struggled so much this season is because it hasn’t made any progress (…)
Andretti Autosport has revealed a special commemorative paint scheme for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s No. 28 DHL Honda for the NTT IndyCar Series (…)
One of the newest additions to international motorsports — Formula E — says its latest audience figures back up its claim to be “the sport (…)
Indy car champion Al Unser, Jr. announced today that he is entering Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s (SVRA) Vintage Race of (…)
