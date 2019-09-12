Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week in IndyCar, September 12 with Robin Miller

As we prepare for the NTT IndyCar Series championship finale in Monterey, Robin Miller returns to The Week In IndyCar podcast to help answer listener Q&A on the fight for the 2019 title, the ongoing silly season, tracks that have a chance to make a comeback, and more.

