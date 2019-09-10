NHRA announces 2020 Pro Stock Motorcycle schedule

Today, NHRA officials released the 2020 schedule for the Pro Stock Motorcycle category of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pro Stock Motorcycle riders will once again compete at 16 of the 24 events on the series. This exciting class, which recently broke the 200 mph barrier, will be competing at several new locations in 2020.

For the first time in NHRA history, Pro Stock Motorcycle will compete in all three events that make up the famed Western Swing as they add the Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Northwest Nationals in Seattle, Wash., to their 2020 tour. Additionally, fans will get to check out this highly-competitive group at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals in Houston as well as the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tenn.

Pro Stock Motorcycle will compete in five events in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship. Points will be adjusted accordingly.

NHRA’s two nitro categories – Funny Car and Top Fuel – will participate at all 24 national events in the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Stay tuned all week to NHRA.com as we announce more national event specialty series schedules for the 2020 season including Pro Mod, Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley. The national event schedule for the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will be released later this fall.

2020 NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE SCHEDULE

NHRA Mello Yello Series Pro Stock Motorcycle Regular Season

March 12-15 – AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 3-5 – DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

April 17-19 – Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

May 15-17 – NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

May 29-31 – Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.

June 19-21 – NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 25-28 – Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 17-19 – Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

July 24-26 – NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

July 31-Aug.2 – Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Sept. 2-7 – NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

NHRA Mello Yello Countdown To The Championship

Sept. 17-20 – Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 25-27 – NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte

Oct. 2-4 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 – Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 12-15 – Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.