Haas cuts ties with Rich Energy

Haas has ended its partnership with its title sponsor Rich Energy following a number of controversies involving the drinks manufacturer.

Rich Energy lost a court case from British bike company Whyte Bikes regarding copyright infringement relating to its logo, leading to Haas removing the ‘stag’ design from its car in Canada. That was followed by Rich Energy CEO William Storey claiming he had terminated the contract due to the team’s poor performance ahead of the British Grand Prix, which led to a battle for power between shareholders at the company.

Rich Energy branding has remained on the car throughout the turmoil, but Haas has now confirmed termination of the deal.



“Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy have amicably agreed to end their partnership together in the FIA Formula One World Championship with immediate effect,” a Haas team statement read.

“While enjoying substantial brand recognition and significant exposure through its title partnership of Haas F1 Team in 2019, a corporate restructuring process at Rich Energy will see the need for a revised global strategy. Subsequently, Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy concluded a termination of the existing partnership was the best way forward for both parties.

“Haas F1 Team would like to express its thanks and best wishes to the stakeholders at Rich Energy.”

The black and gold Haas livery will remain unchanged, however Rich Energy branding will be removed from the car from the Singapore Grand Prix onwards.