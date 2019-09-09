Blink of an Eye excerpt: Dale Jr on 'The Odd Couple'

Blink of an Eye, the new documentary from Emmy-winning director Paul Taublieb, brings to life the triumph-to-tragedy “odd couple” friendship between perennial NASCAR underdog Michael Waltrip, and the sport’s icon, the late Dale Earnhardt.

The film draws upon rare archival footage and new interviews with Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ty Norris (former President of Dale Earnhardt, Inc.), and NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Richard Childress, and Michael’s brother, Darrell Waltrip. Click here for RACER’s full review.

Ahead of the film’s one-day-only cinema release on September 12, RACER is pleased to be presenting a series of daily excerpts. In today’s clip, Dale Earnhardt Jr and ex-DEI executive Ty Norris reflect on the unlikely friendship between Dale Earnhardt and Michael Waltrip.

