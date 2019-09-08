Six former Cup Series champions in 2019 playoffs field

This year’s playoff field has been set and the points reseeded.

Of the 16 drivers in the postseason, six are former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champions. That includes Joey Logano of Team Penske who is back to defend his title. There is also a first-timer in the playoffs with William Byron.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. are the first three drivers on the playoff grid. Logano will start his title defense from fourth. Kevin Harvick, who scored his third win of the season Sunday and added to his playoff point total is fifth.

Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson are seeded eighth and ninth, respectively. Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman took the final two playoff spots and are seeded 15th and 16th.

The first round of the playoffs begins in Las Vegas before moving to the Richmond short-track. The first elimination race will be held at the Charlotte road course.

Here are the reseeded point standings:

1. Kyle Busch (photo above) 2045 points, 45 playoff points

2. Denny Hamlin -15 points, 30 playoff points

3. Martin Truex Jr. -16 points, 29 playoff points

4. Kevin Harvick -17 points, 28 playoff points

5. Joey Logano -17 points, 28 playoff points

6. Brad Keselowski -21 points, 24 playoff points

7. Chase Elliott -27 points, 18 playoff points

8. Kurt Busch -34 points, 11 playoff points

9. Alex Bowman -40 points, 5 playoff points

10. Erik Jones -40 points, 5 playoff points

11. Kyle Larson -40 points, 5 playoff points

12. Ryan Blaney -41 points, 4 playoff points

13. William Byron -44 points, 1 playoff point

14. Aric Almirola -44 points, 1 playoff point

15. Clint Bowyer -45 points, 0 playoff points

16. Ryan Newman -45 points, 0 playoff points