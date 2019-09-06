SCCA Solo Nationals: Electrifying Friday

Almost as quickly as it began, the 47th running of the Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Championship came to a close, with the final 37 autocross classes concluding competition on Friday, Sept 6. The winners of these classes join the 35 champions who were crowned earlier this week on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Notable among Friday’s 37 provisional champions is David Marcus, who drove his Tesla Model 3 to the B Street win, marking the first title at the storied event for an EV. Also, with a win in D Modified, Eric Prill, SCCA’s Vice President and COO, joined an elite group of drivers who have claimed both a Solo Nationals title and a gold medal at the SCCA National Championship Runoffs, SCCA’s title road racing event.

– Super Street: Erik Strelnieks; Austin, TX; Acura NSX

– Super Street Ladies: Tara Shapowal; San Jose, CA; Porsche GT3

– A Street: Josh Luster; Charlotte, NC; Chevrolet Corvette Z06

– A Street Ladies: Lana Tsurikova; Framingham, MA; Chevrolet Corvette Z06

– B Street: David Marcus; Windermere, FL; Tesla Model 3

– B Street Ladies: Youmna Zalzal; San Jose, CA; Porsche Cayman S

– C Street: Mark Scroggs; San Ramon, CA; Mazda Miata

– C Street Ladies: Jessica Yeung; Rosemead, CA; Mazda MX-5

– D Street: Mike Leeder; Madison, WI; Honda Civic Type-R

– D Street Ladies: Stephanie Reynoso; Austin, TX; Honda Civic Type-R

– G Street: Ron Williams; Topeka, KS; Honda Civic SI

– G Street Ladies: Annie Gill; Renton, WA; Honda Civic SI

– Street Touring Hatchback: Alex Piehl; Pittsburgh, PA; Subaru WRX

– Street Touring Sport: Eric Stoltz; Buhl, ID; Mazda Miata

– Street Touring Xtreme: Bryan Heitkotter; Fresno, CA; Subaru BRZ

– Street Touring Xtreme Ladies: Kate Fisher; Chandler, AZ; Scion FR-S

– Street Touring Ultra: Christopher Mayfield; Menlo Park, CA; BMW M3

– Super Touring Ultra Ladies: Eileen Blando; San Jose, CA; Mitsubishi Evo

– Super Street Prepared: Eric Stemler; Peoria, IL; Chevrolet Corvette Z06

– A Street Prepared: Tom Berry; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Mitsubishi Evo 9 RS

– B Street Prepared: Ron Bauer; Seatac, WA; Mazda Miata

– F Street Prepared: Steven Duckworth; Mt. Holly, NC; Volkswagen Rabbit

– F Street Prepared Ladies: Emily Danti; Colorado Springs, CO; Toyota Corolla GTS

– X Prepared: Andrew McKee; Livermore, CA: Mazda RX-7

– X Prepared Ladies: Crissy Weaver; Manvel, TX; Mazda RX-7

– C Prepared: Tommy Pulliam; Duluth, GA; Ford Mustang

– C Prepared Ladies: Tracy Lewis; Tallahassee, FL; Ford Mustang

– F Prepared: Tom O’Gorman; Mason, OH; Honda S2000

– F Prepared Ladies: Charina Jones; Monclova, OH; Pontiac Solstice GXP

– Street Modified: Marshall Grice; Redondo Beach, CA; Mitsubishi Evolution IX

– Street Modified FWD: Craig Wilcox; Grain Valley, MO; Honda Civic

– Street Modified FWD Ladies: Monique Forsythe; Englewood, CO; Honda Civic SI

– A Modified: David O’Maley; Loveland, OH; PSS

– D Modified: Eric Prill; Topeka, KS; Locost Acura 7

– D Modified Ladies: Patty Tunnell; Superior, CO; Locost Acura 7

– E Modified: Jeff Kiesel; Poway, CA; KFR Turbo Sprite

– E Modified Ladies: Shawn Kiesel; Poway, CA; KFR Turbo Sprite

For a complete rundown of the competition and results, visit the Tire Rack SCCA Solo Nationals Championship webpage.