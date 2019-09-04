Loose lugs yield five Darlington penalties

Five NASCAR crew chiefs have been fined after the Xfinity and Monster Energy Series races at Darlington Raceway. All were for unsecure lug nuts.

Four crew chiefs were from the Cup Series with each fined $10,000. The cars of Chad Johnston (Kyle Larson and the No. 42 team), Greg Ives (Alex Bowman and the No. 88 team), Chad Knaus (William Byron and the No. 24 team), and Mike Wheeler (Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team), each had one lug nut not safe and secure after the Bojangles Southern 500.

Larson finished second in the early hours of Monday morning. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Bowman and Byron were 18th and 21st respectively. Hamlin finished 29th.

Jeff Meendering, who guided Brandon Jones to a seventh-place finish Saturday afternoon in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington, was fined $5,000. There was also one lug nut not safe and secure on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.