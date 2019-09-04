Italian Grand Prix to stay at Monza through 2024

The Italian Grand Prix will remains at Monza for another five years following the signing of a new contract.

This weekend’s race is the last of the current deal, although negotiations had been publicly described as positive and an agreement close earlier this year. During an event in the center of Milan celebrating 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari and 90 years of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, it was confirmed the new contract has now been finalized that will keep the race at the historic circuit until at least 2024.

Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey joined the president of the Automobile Club d’Italia on stage in Piazza del Duomo to announce the deal and sign the contract in front of more than 10,000 Ferrari fans.

“This is one of four Grands Prix that were part of the 1950 championship and still features in the calendar and along with the British Grand Prix, it is the only one to have been held every year since then,” noted Carey. “History, speed and passion are words that motorsport fans associate with Monza. The feeling one gets at this Grand Prix is truly unique, as is the circuit’s distinctive podium.

“This five-year deal means that another part of the jigsaw for the Formula 1 of the future, is now in place. The championship features many historic venues such as Monza and also new countries in which the already vast fan base of our sport can grow.”

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the ACI, added: “It is just like winning a Formula 1 Grand Prix — a very hard and important one, fought to the finish line, which counts as not one but five titles! It’s with great satisfaction that I welcome the conclusion of the agreement between ACI and Formula 1, which guarantees the inclusion, for the next five years, of the Italian Grand Prix in the calendar of the Formula 1 World Championship, and ensures that the event will take place in the ‘Temple of speed ‘ — the Monza Eni Circuit, not only the oldest but also the fastest and most spectacular circuit in motorsport. A great outcome for ACI, for Monza, for the Lombardy Region and Italian sport in general, which opens up a five-year perspective to build a future that matches the legendary past that has made Monza a world capital of motorsport. It was a challenging journey to get to this outcome and is one of those race victories that makes us forget every risk, every effort, and leaves inside a great joy and an uncontrollable desire to celebrate.”