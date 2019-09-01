RACER's Portland IndyCar race report

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

After finishing ninth on Sunday at the Portland Grand Prix, Sebastien Bourdais along with RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Robin Miller recap yet another wild finish in the Pacific Northwest as Will Power won while carnage ruled Turn 1.

