RACER's Portland IndyCar race report

IndyCar 30m ago
Portland's Turn 1 miracle goes to Newgarden
The Portland Grand Prix has become IndyCar’s prime source for Divine Intervention. For the second year in a row, the seemingly impossible (…)
SRO America 1hr ago
Vilander, Serra Sweep Blancpain GT World Challenge America at The Glen
Blancpain GT World Challenge America Ferrari drivers Toni Vilander and Daniel Serra were for the second straight day victorious at Watkins (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Harvey rues missed opportunity in Portland
Jack Harvey was looking for positives after potentially strong finish in Sunday’s NTT Series IndyCar race at Portland ended with his being (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Power victorious in wild IndyCar race at Portland
Will Power kept it clean on a chaotic day to claim the 37th IndyCar victory of his career in Portland on Sunday. Power took the lead on (…)
SRO America 3hr ago
Schwartz pads championship lead with win at The Glen
TC championship points leader Johan Schwartz scored his sixth win of the 2019 season Sunday at Watkins Glen International, part of the TC (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
Sowery scores hard-earned first Indy Lights triumph at Portland
Englishman Toby Sowery claimed a well-deserved maiden Road to Indy victory this morning in a thrilling Cooper Tires Indy Lights Grand (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
IndyCar reveals 2020 schedule; Richmond replaces Pocono
The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule looks a lot like 2019, with the exception of Richmond’s racy oval returning and some shuffling to (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Leist weighing his IndyCar future
A.J. Foyt Racing driver Matheus Leist isn’t sure where his future lies in the NTT IndyCar Series. With the upcoming departure of (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Foyt vows to race on in 2020 despite loss of full-time ABC Supply backing
A.J. Foyt is looking for a new full-time sponsor and isn’t sure about a driver line-up yet, but the IndyCar legend says his team will (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Gasly asked Leclerc to win for Hubert
Pierre Gasly reveals he asked Charles Leclerc to win the Belgian Grand Prix for Anthoine Hubert, the trio having all raced together as (…)
