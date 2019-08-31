Spa F2 feature race cancelled after horrific crash

A massive crash involving Juan Manuel Correa and Anthoine Hubert has led to the cancellation of the Formula 2 feature race at Spa-Francorchamps.

In the early laps of Saturday afternoon’s race, Guiliano Alesi’s Trident spun at the top of Eau Rouge. Hubert was caught up in the incident and hit the barrier heavily on the outside of the track before his car came back across the circuit. Correa was unsighted when he came over the crest and ran into the side of Hubert’s car at full speed, sending the young Ecuadorian-American airborne.

The impact broke Hubert’s car broke into a number of pieces, with the gearbox and rear axle detaching, while Correa slid upside down at high speed before coming to a halt in the middle of the track.



The race was instantly red-flagged and shortly after was cancelled completely, with a large number of emergency vehicles needing to attend to the incident.

At present there is no update on the condition of either driver.