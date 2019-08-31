Second F2 race cancelled at Spa following Hubert death

Formula 2’s sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday has been cancelled following the death of Anthoine Hubert on Saturday evening.

Hubert succumbed to his injuries after a multi-car incident at Raidillon on the second lap of the feature race that resulted in the race being immediately stopped. Following the cancellation of the first race, it has now been confirmed that Sunday’s F2 race will not go ahead.

“Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthoine Hubert following a horrific crash at today’s Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps, involving three other drivers,” a series statement read.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Anthoine’s family, loved ones, and friends. We would also like to send our heartfelt sympathies to the entire Arden team.

“Anthoine has been part of our paddock since 2017. He was a fantastic driver who had a bright future ahead of him. He became GP3 Series Champion last year, and this season, he won twice in Formula 2, taking victories in Monaco, and at his home race in Le Castellet.

“He was kind to everyone, always smiling, and his positive attitude was infectious. He will be dearly missed.

“Out of respect, tomorrow’s race has been cancelled.”

Juan Manuel Correa was also injured in Saturday’s crash, with the 20-year-old American being treated at CHU Liege hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix is expected to go ahead as planned.