IndyCar reschedules aeroscreen test

Testing of IndyCar’s new-for-2020 aeroscreen driver protection device has been moved to a busy series of on-track events in October.

Originally scheduled for its debut in early September at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, RACER has learned production delays – a product of most of Europe being on holiday in August – and the upcoming addition of new track surface sealant at IMS that requires two weeks to cure, has forced the series to reschedule its maiden outing to after teams complete the September 20-22 season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The aeroscreen, designed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies, which features a wraparound shield made by PPG that sits on front of a Formula 1-style halo, will begin testing at the onset of October at IMS with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, and an unspecified Team Penske driver at the controls of a second car.

The next test is expected to follow almost immediately at the Barber Motorsports Park road course with two different drivers, and the third test, at an undisclosed location, with another pair of new drivers, is expected to complete the verification and data gathering process in rapid succession.

It’s believed some of the aeroscreen tests will coincide with Firestone tire tests as the series’ official supplier uses the information gained on tire wear and chassis balance with the units – which are said to weigh approximately 50 pounds apiece – to finalize its production needs to outfit the field in 2020.