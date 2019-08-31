Dallara tipped to build new Gen-7 NASCAR chassis

NASCAR’s next-generation chassis is expected to carry dual Italian and American citizenship.

RACER has learned Dallara Automobili, which builds spec cars for the NTT IndyCar Series, Daytona Prototype internationals for Cadillac in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar championship, and has produced a number of Formula 1 cars over the years, is preparing to supply the series with its Gen-7 chassis due in 2021 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

It’s believed Dallara, which produces cars and spares at its primary base in Varano de’ Melegari, Italy, and Speedway, Indiana, will be tasked with developing the underpinnings of the Gen-7 cars developed by Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, along with using its advanced knowledge in cockpit safety to bring new innovations to the 2021 cars. It’s not known which facility would be used for production of the Gen-7 chassis.

As one of the world’s premier chassis suppliers, the company founded by Gian Paolo Dallara has serviced open-wheel and sports car series since the 1970s. Its cars are used in IndyCar’s Indy Lights series, Japan’s Super Formula, British Formula 3 and most domestic F3 championships, and both Formula 2 and GP3 F1 training series.

A Dallara representative declined to comment when reached by RACER.