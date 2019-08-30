Toyota leads second Silverstone practice

After Rebellion Racing set the early pace in the opening practice session of the FIA WEC season-opening weekend at Silverstone, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 7 TS050 HYBRID set the fastest time in FP2.

The No. 7’s best time was set by Kamui Kobayashi, a 1m36.847s which was quicker than last year’s pole time. This is notable because this is the first WEC running on the newly-resurfaced Silverstone circuit, and because the Toyota is running significantly heavier than last year due to the ‘Success Handicap’ ballast the TS050s are running with this weekend.

The second of the Toyotas, the No. 8, set a best time of 1m37.673s with Sebastien Buemi at the wheel, the Swiss eight tenths off the sister car.

While Rebellion’s R-13s were unable to run quicker than the Toyotas in the second session, the fastest of the two – the No. 1 – was still only a second back from the fastest time of the session, courtesy of a mid-session 1m37.876s from American Gustavo Menezes, who is looking to repeat his ‘Super Season’ successes at Silverstone, a race which he won.

The No. 3 Rebellion was a little farther back with a 1m38.687s fastest lap putting the car over eight tenths back from its sister crew.

Both Ginetta G60-LT-P1s set competitive times in FP2, after the No. 5 was unable to complete a flying lap in FP1 due to electrical issues. The best time from the Team LNT G60s came from team newcomer Ben Hanley, a 1m39.600s for the Briton who is also racing in the ELMS race tomorrow with IndyCar outfit DragonSpeed in an LMP2 ORECA.

In the LMP2 ranks, United Autosports continued to set the pace with its No. 22 ORECA. Paul Di Resta was the fastest driver in the car, the Scotsman setting a 1m43.059s in the Michelin-shod 07.

Second in LMP2 was the first of the Goodyear teams, Danish outfit High Class Racing. Its ORECA managed a 1m43.080s from Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC Challenge driver Kenta Yamashita. ORECA convert Racing Team Nederland was the third quickest in LMP2 outfit thanks to a 1m43.234s from Dutchman Giedo van der Garde.

In GTE Pro, after Porsche topped FP1, it was AF Corse’s turn to set the ultimate pace and put a Ferrari atop the times. A 1m55.501s from James Calado in the No. 51 488 GTE EVO bestec Porsche’s Richard Lietz by 0.164s.

Davide Rigon took third in the session in the No. 71 AF Corse Ferrari, while the No. 92 Porsche was fourth.

In Am, Aston Martin lapped the quickest, with the No. 98 Aston Martin racing Vantage AMR topping the session courtesy of a 1m56.463s from Ross Gunn. It was a 1-2 for the British brand in the 11-car class, after TF Sport’s Vantage ended the day second after a 1m56.559s from Charlie Eastwood. Nicklas Nielsen put the No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari third.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: The third and final Free Practice session will take place at 9:00 a.m. local time tomorrow morning, ahead of qualifying at 11:50 a.m.