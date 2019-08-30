RACER's Portland IndyCar Friday practice report

It’s the return of RACER’s Hamburger and French Fry Show with Marshall Pruett and four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais from Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan to discuss the first day of practice for the 2019 Portland Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series race.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.