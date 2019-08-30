RACER's Portland IndyCar Friday practice report

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

It’s the return of RACER’s Hamburger and French Fry Show with Marshall Pruett and four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais from Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan to discuss the first day of practice for the 2019 Portland Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series race.

