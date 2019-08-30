Perez to remain at Racing Point through 2022

Sergio Perez has signed a new three-year contract with Racing Point, keeping him at the team until the end of the 2022 season.

The Mexican has been with the team for six seasons since joining what was then called Force India from McLaren in 2014. In that time, he has picked up five podiums and regularly been one of the midfield’s leaders, finishing in the top 10 of the drivers’ championship every year, but has often signed one-year extensions. With the team under new ownership following Lawrence Stroll’s takeover, Perez has committed for the next three years in what becomes the longest active contract in F1.

“I’m very excited to extend my partnership with the team for the next three years,” Perez said. “I’ve been working together with this group of people for a long time now and they have become my second family.

“Together we have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success, and we share the same passion for racing. I have been impressed with the direction the team has taken over the last twelve months and that gives me confidence for the future. I believe the best times are still to come, and I look forward to celebrating plenty of podiums in the years ahead.”

Perez will be paired with Lance Stroll again next season, and his deal also takes him beyond the end of the current bilateral agreements between the teams and F1. New regulations will also be introduced in 2021, and Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that stability will prove beneficial through such a period of change for the sport.

“We know Sergio very well and it’s great to confirm him on a long-term deal,” Szafnauer said. “Over the last six years we have seen him become a very complete driver with excellent qualifying speed and exceptional race craft. Sergio believes in the long-term vision of this project and getting his commitment until the end of 2022 gives us valuable consistency going forward.

“As the team continues to grow and develop it’s important to have a driver with Sergio’s level of experience, especially with new regulations on the horizon. The whole team is thrilled to continue working with Sergio and I believe we can enjoy great success together in the coming years.”