Kolkmann fills in for Heinemeier Hansson at Project 1

Team Project 1 GTE Am driver David Heinemeier Hansson was not present at Silverstone for the opening day of track FIA WEC action today. The Dane’s wife is expected to give birth imminently, so he was unable to make the trip and make his first start for the German outfit.

In his absence, the team has drafted in David Kolkmann on short notice to drive in his place aboard the No. 56 Porsche 911 RSR. He is a longtime Project 1 driver in Porsche Carrera Cup Germany.

It is not yet clear whether DHH will be able to make the trip to the UK tomorrow in time for him to take part in qualifying or Sunday’s race.

“I’m keeping my options open,” Heinemeier Hansson told RACER. “WEC is giving me dispensation so I can show up as late as qualifying. It seems extremely unlikely I will be unable to make it — there’s a 99% chance I will not make the race.”

Elsewhere in GTE Am, there was late confirmation today of the drivers in the No. 88 Dempsey Proton Racing Porsche. Prior to this weekend only Thomas Preining was confirmed.

The Austrian will be joined by 50-year-old Italian Gianluca Giraudi and former Nissan GT Academy winner Ricardo Sanchez.