IndyCar parts with director of engineering Horton

The NTT IndyCar Series has parted way with Jeff Horton, its director of engineering. Horton was tasked with overseeing a number of projects, including the upcoming aeroscreen, recent Advanced Frontal Protection device, and the future kinetic energy recovery system due in 2022.

Among the major initiatives Horton directed, the first-generation aeroscreen, which lacked a halo, and the second-generation unit, which is being designed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies, fell under his domain.

Horton joined IndyCar in 2002 after spending several years overseeing electronics systems for CART, and was involved in the development of safety advancements including ear sensors, crash boxes and headrest refinements.

A replacement for Horton is currently being sought.