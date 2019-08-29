Ocon joins Renault in place of Hulkenberg from 2020

Esteban Ocon will be back on the Formula 1 grid in 2020 after signing a two-year contract to replace Nico Hulkenberg at Renault.

The Frenchman lost his drive at Force India — now Racing Point — following Lawrence Stroll’s takeover last year, and has been fulfilling the role of Mercedes reserve driver this season. With Mercedes opting to retain Valtteri Bottas for 2020, Ocon has been released to join Renault, where managing director Cyril Abiteboul says his time with the championship leaders will prove important.

“We are very happy to work with Esteban for the next two seasons,” Abiteboul said. “Over his F1 career Esteban has experienced the highs and lows of the sport, and fully understood the need to seize every possible chance. In addition to lending his natural talent, Esteban’s aim will be to focus his natural energy and drive, both of which have been intensified by a year away from racing. It is then up to us to infuse them into the next phase of the team’s progress.

“He has shown his ability to score points, has great professionalism on and off the track, plus his recent experience as reserve driver to the current world champions will be a valuable asset to the development of our entire team.”

Abiteboul says it was a difficult decision to replace Hulkenberg, who moved to Renault in 2017.

“I wish to thank Nico for his phenomenal involvement and massive contribution to our progress over the past three seasons. When Nico decided to join us, the team was ninth. He brought us to fourth place last year, and was classified seventh in the drivers’ championship. The imminent end of his contract made this decision a difficult one as Nico has been a pillar of this progress. The first part of this season has been more challenging, but I know we can count on him and deliver together throughout the second half of the year.”

For his part, Ocon says he feels a real attachment to Renault having been a Lotus junior team member and the team’s reserve driver in 2016.

“First and foremost, I am very proud to become a Renault driver,” Ocon said. “I have grown up at Enstone, starting with Lotus in 2010 and then with Renault. I am very attached to this team and everyone who works there; they are the ones who opened the doors of top level motorsport for me.

“Secondly, I am pleased that a team with big ambitions has entrusted me with the opportunity to once again demonstrate my skills at the highest level of F1. It is a responsibility I take very seriously. The confidence they have in me to help the progression of the team is a very positive pressure and I look forward to giving the best of myself.”