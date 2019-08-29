Last of the Darlington throwback schemes revealed

By: Kelly Crandall | 1 hour ago
The final few throwback schemes for this weekend’s Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway have been released:
StarCom Racing Honors NASCAR Veteran @SMR_114 at @TooToughToTame. SCR is representing the #40 @coorslight Dodge that Marlin drove in his final Cup Series victory at Darlington in 2002. We are also proud to have @MichaelJFoxOrg on board with us for this race! #GoTeamFox pic.twitter.com/Qe5gbevmQ6
— StarCom Racing (@StarcomRacing) August 26, 2019
Check out this video to see @joeylogano reveal the Shell-Pennzoil @TooToughToTame paint scheme for #NASCARThrowback weekend! pic.twitter.com/RsjomsQDh3
— Shell Racing US (@shellracingus) August 27, 2019
Here it is…our No.95 IMSA GTO Throwback Toyota Camry for this weekend @TooToughToTame!
The championship-winning IMSA GTO Toyota carried the classic red, orange & yellow striped scheme which is synonymous with Toyota performance in American motorsports.#NASCARthrowback #team95 pic.twitter.com/QEM7Qg0ZvM
— LeavineFamilyRacing (@LFR95) August 27, 2019
1969? Meet 2019, NASCAR edition.#NASCAR | 🍊🏁 | #TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/W82wZccAXn
— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) August 28, 2019
"What about Larson's throwback?"
"Are you doing a throwback for the 42?"
"I wanna see Kyle's throwback!! 😩"
Yes, we read every comment! 😉 Now see which scheme @KyleLarsonRacin will display at Darlington Raceway™️ @clovercommerce 🍀 | #TeamLarson pic.twitter.com/Tp8kjMgZb0
— Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) August 28, 2019
RWR is excited to have @GarrettSmithley behind the wheel of the @AQREApp #54 this weekend @TooToughToTame ! This car is a throwback to Lennie Pond’s 1976 Pepsi Chevy. pic.twitter.com/gvIk4U2AJD
— Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) August 29, 2019
In 1953 Bill Blair won at Daytona when they raced on the beach and HWY A1A. This design is to honor Bill Blair, and all the early racing pioneers, who helped shape what is now known as NASCAR, and also to the role High Point, NC played in the early years of stock car racing. pic.twitter.com/YDd7YAPEyN
— Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) August 27, 2019
And in the Xfinity Series:
Think @BrandonJonesRac could use some Buddy Baker mojo.
He'll be rocking the iconic "Gray Ghost" scheme for #XfinitySeries #NASCARThrowback this weekend. pic.twitter.com/P71UYFQKhE
— Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) August 27, 2019
Excited to be part of the throwback weekend and honor @kylepetty’s 1980s scheme at Darlington Raceway this weekend! pic.twitter.com/zi9WXx1qqf
— Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) August 27, 2019
Check out the No. 22 @MoneyLion Ford Mustang Throwback Paint Scheme for Darlington! @AustinCindric is bringing back the look of Roger Penske’s 1963 Pontiac Catalina — the car that “The Captain” drove to his only NASCAR win in the Riverside 250.
#NASCARThrowback | #MoneyLion pic.twitter.com/Lie6GgZRIl
— MoneyLion Racing (@moneylionracing) August 28, 2019
Super pumped to unveil my paint scheme for @TooToughToTame this is dedicated to my team owner Bobby Dotter. He drove this pink machine back in 1991! I’ve been looking forward to #Throwbackweekend all year! Hope to see all you fans in Darlington🤘🏼@NASCAR pic.twitter.com/eCyp2VWbza
— Gray Gaulding (@graygaulding) August 27, 2019
Comments