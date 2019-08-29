Inside The Sports Car Paddock, August 29, with Braun, Bleekemolen and more

This week’s installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show opens with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on the life and practices of a fly-in engineer and how it compares to being a full-time employee of a racing team.

Braun’s followed by IMSA VIR GTD race winner Jeroen Bleekemolen (pictured at left, above), who also participated in his first short-oval race on Saturday night, and he’s followed by a trio captured at the Suzuka 10 Hours — Nick Cassidy on working between sports cars and open-wheel championships in Japan, Miguel Molina on becoming a full FIA WEC factory driver for Ferrari, and Chris Goodwin on returning to Suzuka for the first time in 22 years, this time with Aston Martin, rather than McLaren.

Interviews: