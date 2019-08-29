Inside The Sports Car Paddock, August 29, with Braun, Bleekemolen and more
Image by Richard Dole/LAT
Inside The Sports Car Paddock, August 29, with Braun, Bleekemolen and more
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
1 hour ago
This week’s installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show opens with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on the life and practices of a fly-in engineer and how it compares to being a full-time employee of a racing team.
Braun’s followed by IMSA VIR GTD race winner Jeroen Bleekemolen (
pictured at left, above), who also participated in his first short-oval race on Saturday night, and he’s followed by a trio captured at the Suzuka 10 Hours — Nick Cassidy on working between sports cars and open-wheel championships in Japan, Miguel Molina on becoming a full FIA WEC factory driver for Ferrari, and Chris Goodwin on returning to Suzuka for the first time in 22 years, this time with Aston Martin, rather than McLaren.
Interviews:
Jeff Braun (starts at 4m24s)
Jeroen Bleekemolen (30m30s)
Nick Cassidy (49m27s)
Miguel Molina (1h00m42s)
Chris Goodwin (1h06m14s)
Jeroen Bleekemolen, GT, IMSA, International Racing, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
33m
Nico Hulkenberg admits he would “love to see” a partnership with Kevin Magnussen at Haas following his departure from Renault, as both (…)
1hr
Vintage Indy Registry’s Aug. 23-24 Open Wheel Icons weekend at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway drew 28 cars from across the (…)
1hr
The summer break is over and Formula 1 returns to action at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend. Inevitably, doubling the gap between (…)
3hr
Pierre Gasly admits he was shocked to be dropped by Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix after previous comments made by (…)
4hr
Guenther Steiner says Haas is interested in signing Nico Hulkenberg as a partner for Kevin Magnussen in 2020 after his release from Renault. (…)
4hr
Honda and Mercedes will both introduce upgraded power units at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend. The Japanese manufacturer has notably (…)
5hr
Kimi Raikkonen has revealed a pulled muscle was what led to Marcus Ericsson being called up as a potential replacement for him in the (…)
5hr
Esteban Ocon will be back on the Formula 1 grid in 2020 after signing a two-year contract to replace Nico Hulkenberg at Renault. The (…)
6hr
This year’s BlackBook Motorsport Forum provided more than six hours of content for over 300 attendees, delivered by Formula 1, NASCAR, (…)
7hr
On Sept. 3-6, 2019, some 1,300 competitors will gather in Lincoln, Neb., for the ultimate autocross showdown: the Tire Rack SCCA Solo (…)
More RACER
Comments