BlackBook Motorsport Forum yields insights into racing marketing strategies

This year’s BlackBook Motorsport Forum provided more than six hours of content for over 300 attendees, delivered by Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP, New Balance, W Series and more. Covering the mission-critical issues within motorsports, the presentations offered insights into everything from broadcasting and sponsorship strategy to evolving fan engagement and optimizing the on-track spectacle.

Kicking things off in the keynote session, Jill Gregory, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR, spoke about how the sanctioning body is evolving the fan experience and using emerging technologies to get fans “into the driver’s seat.”

“How do we put fans in the driver’s seat? We’re using technology to generate those augmented reality experiences that simulate both the speed and risk on the track.”

🔊 NASCAR's chief marketing officer Jill Gregory on the series' TV offering and getting creative with OTT #BBMF19 pic.twitter.com/idUI3cQa6q — BlackBook 2019 (@MotorsportBB) August 28, 2019

Ellie Norman, Director of Marketing & Communications at Formula 1, provided insights into the design and success of the series digital media strategy, as well as F1’s innovative partnership with Netflix for its “Drive to Survive” documentary series.

“Do first, then test and test again, do it at speed but keep testing. Through that learning we’ve optimized and we’ve seen engagement with fans growing,” said Norman.

🔊 “Most people don’t know what they want.” Ellie Norman, F1’s Director of Marketing and Communications, discusses the importance of testing in order to increase engagement #BBMF19 pic.twitter.com/v3ASn0wOrR — BlackBook 2019 (@MotorsportBB) August 28, 2019

New Balance, Rokit and Huski Chocolate revealed in depth why motorsports remains an attractive sponsorship proposition for them and what the challenges are with so many platforms, series and teams in the marketplace.

Ian Fitzpatrick, Head of Global Digital and Content at New Balance commented, “The average viewing time for a New Balance video on YouTube is just over 2 seconds — with the way consumption of sports is changing, how do we work our brand into a story in which we have only 10 seconds?”

🔊 New Balance’s Head of Global Digital and Content, Ian Fitzpatrick, talks making the most of digital content and understanding dynamic value for the brand #BBMF19 pic.twitter.com/deF8mBfGBm — BlackBook 2019 (@MotorsportBB) August 28, 2019

BlackBook’s “Women in Motorsport” panel provided some of the leading examples of a shifting landscape for female participation.

Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive of the W Series, commented on the success of it’s inaugural season: “Our story has captured the imagination of the media. Our social media is skyrocketing — we seem to have a story that has engaged people, but we’re not a gimmick, and we have to produce great sport, which in our first season we have.”

🔊 “We can actually start to tell the stories of our drivers.” W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir on what lies ahead next season #BBMF19 pic.twitter.com/5Cq75cJS2D — BlackBook 2019 (@MotorsportBB) August 28, 2019

In the “Future of Motorsport Broadcasting” session, Scott Young, Head of F1 at Sky Sports, shared some candid thoughts on the future of the network’s Formula 1 rights package beyond 2021.

“In 2021 we know the sport is either going to change or drastically change. So we’re not entirely sure whether we’ve actually bought the salt or the pepper.”

Enjoy some more highlights from the forum in the video below. Or you can catch up on demand with BlackBook’s digital access pass, giving you access to the full library of sessions and exclusive interviews.

