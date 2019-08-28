Jessi Combs was killed on Tuesday when her jet-powered land speed car crashed on the Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon.

The 36-year-old was attempting to break her own land speed record on the dry lake bed when the accident happened. Combs broke the four-wheeled women’s land speed record at the same site in 2013 when she recorded runs of nearly 393 mph in the 52,000 horsepower North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. Three years ago she broke 440 mph, and recorded a 483.227mph shakedown run at Alvord last year before that session was abandoned due to mechanical problems. The cause of Tuesday’s crash remains under investigation.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release the identity of the victim, but her partner and team member Terry Madden confirmed Combs’s death via Instagram.

Combs, whose land speed exploits earned her the moniker of “the fastest woman on four wheels”, was also a respected off-road racer whose achievements included becoming the first female to place at King of the Hammers, and a Class 10 podium at the Baja 1000. A trained fabricator and hot-rod builder, she expanded her profile as a host, builder and technical consultant on TV shows including Xtreme 4×4, Overhaulin’, All Girls Garage and Mythbusters.

RACER extends its condolences to her family, friends, teammates and many fans.