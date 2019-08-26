Catching up with Stephane Ratel

NASCAR 1hr ago
Blaney still seeking a first 2019 Cup win
With an eye toward the playoffs, Ryan Blaney believes his No. 12 Team Penske group is positioned well, but there are things they need to (…)
SRO America 2hr ago
Blancpain GT World Challenge America: Strategy in a 10-minute window
Blancpain GT World Challenge America teams have a tiny 10-minute window in which to execute any strategy, and that 10-minute window is (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
More retro paint schemes for Darlington Throwback Weekend
Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway is now just days away and additional retro paint schemes continue to be revealed. Here are more (…)
Insights & Analysis 3hr ago
MILLER: IndyCar's 2019 surprise package
He reminds Pancho Carter of Sam Hornish on an oval. Michael Cannon thinks he favors A.J. Allmendinger in the talent department. And Dale (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
IndyCar program will help reinforce F1 team – Brown
Entering the IndyCar Series will help McLaren bring further resources to its Formula 1 team rather than detract from it, according to Zak (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Dillon crew chief Borland suspended after failed drug test; cites diet coffee as possible cause
Veteran Monster Energy Series crew chief Matt Borland has been suspended for a failed drug which he says was caused by a diet coffee (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 5hr ago
Who Will Win: SCCA Solo Nationals Part 1
On Sept. 3-6, 2019, some 1,300 competitors will gather in Lincoln, Neb., for the ultimate autocross showdown: the Tire Rack SCCA Solo (…)
NASCAR 22hr ago
Moffitt breezes to CTMP Trucks victory
Past NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races on the historic and scenic Canadian Tire Motorsport Park road course have ended in hot (…)
IMSA 23hr ago
Tandy and Pilet pace a Porsche 1-2 in VIR Michelin GT Challenge
Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway turned into a battle of Porsche teammates, won by Nick Tandy and (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1d ago
Lime Rock Historic Festival to feature nine race groups, FF panel discussion and more
The 37th occasion of the Lime Rock Historic Festival will get underway with the Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade, followed by three (…)
Comments