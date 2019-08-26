Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Catching up with Stephane Ratel

Image by Trienitz/LAT

Catching up with Stephane Ratel

Podcasts

Catching up with Stephane Ratel

By 1 hour ago

By: |

SRO founder and leader Stephane Ratel sits with Graham Goodwin during the Intercontinenal Suzuka 10 Hours of race held in Japan to discuss the present and future of his GT2, GT3, and GT4 formulas, the global and North American Blancpain sports car series, and more in a wide-raging interview.

, Podcasts, SRO America

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home