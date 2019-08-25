Lime Rock Historic Festival to feature nine race groups, FF panel discussion and more

The 37th occasion of the Lime Rock Historic Festival will get underway with the Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade, followed by three days of authentic vintage car racing and the Sunday in the Park Concours, all overseen by Honored Guest Luigi Chinetti Jr.

Practice and qualifying are on Friday, Aug. 30, with full days of racing on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

The annual Saturday Night Dinner and a Panel will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Formula Ford. Panelists will include Vintage Motorsport Executive Publisher and RACER founder, President and CEO Paul Pfanner; Steve Nickless, author of The Anatomy & Development of the Formula Ford Race Car; motorsports author Gordon Kirby; and drivers from the early days of Formula Ford.

Then on Sept. 1, the Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques will bring nearly 1,000 motorcars and motorcycles to the track.

