Vietnam GP circuit video released

A video showing the new Hanoi street circuit has been released as work continues on the venue for next year’s inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the site on Friday as part an official state visit to Hanoi, and was shown the pit building that is currently under construction. The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) is working with Vietnam in a consultancy role to help prepare for its first race in 2020, which will take place on a street circuit featuring a permanent section of track.

To coincide with the visit, the race organizers released a 3D video of the track from designers Tilke Engineers and Architects, showing how the finished circuit should look. The 23-turn venue will feature a 1.6-kilometer (1 mile) straight as well as a number of corners based on sections from other iconic circuits such as Suzuka and the Nurburgring.

The first race in Vietnam is expected to take place in April of next year as part of the first set of flyaway races, on what is likely to be a record 22-race calendar.