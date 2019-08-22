The Week In Sports Cars, August 22, with Stephen Kilbey

NASCAR 1hr ago
Chitwood resigns from ISC
Joie Chitwood III has resigned his position as Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer of ISC, effective November 30, 2019. “After 10 (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Mazda customer DPi under discussion
The number of Mazda RT24-P DPis could increase by at least one next year in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championships. RACER has (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Byron, Knaus forging effective partnership at Hendrick
Now 60 starts and two crew chiefs into his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career with Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron is the most (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
IndyCar drops LED panels
The NTT IndyCar Series has halted the use of roll hoop-mounted LED information panels until its next-generation chassis arrives in the (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 5hr ago
Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion races to air on NBCSN and available online
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has selected key races from the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion into an hour-long program to be (…)
NASCAR 8hr ago
Earnhardt Jr. still plans Darlington Xfinity run
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he still plans to race next weekend at Darlington Raceway, despite acknowledging that he is suffering from (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 9hr ago
VROC points leaders to settle Pro-Am titles at VIR
Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced six top contenders for its Vintage Race of Champions (VROC) Charity Pro-Am (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 9hr ago
RallyCross: Picking your weapon
With three distinct drive types and relatively open rules, RallyCross offers a unique opportunity to compete in anything you (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
‘I need to do a better job’ - Vettel
Sebastian Vettel has acknowledged he needs to do a better job in the second half of the Formula 1 season after failing to win a race before (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Sainz says it’s time for McLaren to focus on next season
Carlos Sainz wants McLaren to focus on making further improvements in 2020 rather than keeping too much of its focus on its current car. (…)
