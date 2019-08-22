Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion races to air on NBCSN and available online

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has selected key races from the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion into an hour-long program to be broadcast by NBCSN on Monday, August 26 at 6:00 p.m. ET. This year’s Reunion featured IMSA as the marque, in honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary. This was the first time a race series rather than an automotive manufacturer has been recognized in this way.

The race groups evolved slightly for 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of IMSA. The atmosphere in the paddock was electric with an unprecedented variety of cars with past and present racing personalities from the span of IMSA’s rich history.

The broadcast will focus on four of the 14 race groups that highlighted classic IMSA race cars, and features racing announcer Rick DeBruhl with color commentary by long time WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca announcer Dick Sisich. Those four race groups are:

Group 5A: 1973 – 1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU AAGT. This group includes Porsche RSR and Porsche 935, BMW 3.0 CSL, along with Greenwood Corvette, among others.

Group 7A: IMSA Prototype GTP, WSC, LMP, DP. This group includes AAR Gurney Eagle, Acura Spice, Porsche 956 and 962, Jaguar XJR5, along with Lola T600, among others.

Group 6B: 1981 – 1991 IMSA GTO, GTU. This group includes AWD Audi 200, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, BMW M3, Mazda RX-7, Nissan 300ZX, along with Chevrolet Corvette, among others.

Group 7B: 1983 – 2016 Masters of Endurance Legends. This group includes Audi R8 LMP, BMW V12 LMR, Ferrari 550 GT1, BMW M3 GTR, Chevrolet C5-R and C6-R, along with Lola prototypes, among others.

“We’re excited to share the great historic racing that took place here at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion,” said Art Michalik, Director of Marketing and Communications for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “The program will focus on those classes that included cars from IMSA’s incredible 50-year history,” he added.

All races were streamed live to viewers around the globe via the IMSA.tv site. All race coverage from Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 is available at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca YouTube channel.