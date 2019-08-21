Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER: Tom Kristensen tests new Audi R8 LMS GT2

RACER: Tom Kristensen tests new Audi R8 LMS GT2

Videos

RACER: Tom Kristensen tests new Audi R8 LMS GT2

By 18 minutes ago

By: |

Nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen gets two laps to sample Audi’s new 640hp V10-powered R8 LMS GT2 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

, , Le Mans/WEC, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home