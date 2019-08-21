RACER: Tom Kristensen tests new Audi R8 LMS GT2

Nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen gets two laps to sample Audi’s new 640hp V10-powered R8 LMS GT2 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.