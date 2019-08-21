NASCAR tweaks guidelines for Cup drivers in Xfinity, Trucks

NASCAR officials have once again tweaked the guidelines for Cup Series drivers competing in both the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Beginning in 2020, a driver with more than three full years of Cup Series experience will be limited to five starts in both the Xfinity and Truck Series. As it currently stands drivers with more than five full years of Cup Series experience can compete in seven Xfinity races and five Truck Series races.

This change was one of a few procedural updates NASCAR issued Wednesday about the 2020 season.

“These updates to the Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks procedures continue our commitment to strengthening our race teams and providing a stronger field with even greater competition for our fans,” said Meghan Miley, NASCAR senior director of racing operations.

In the Xfinity Series:

The maximum starting field will go from 38 to 36 cars with 31 starting positions based on qualifying times, four provisional positions based on the rulebook, and one past champion provisional.

Drivers who are earning points in the NASCAR Cup Series remain ineligible to compete in Dash 4 Cash races, the final regular season race, as well as all playoff races.

Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21 will serve as the qualifying race to kick off the Dash 4 Cash program. Texas Motor Speedway (March 28), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 4), Talladega Superspeedway (April 25), and Dover International Speedway (May 2) make up the Dash 4 Cash races.

In the Truck Series:

Drivers earning points in the NASCAR Cup Series remain ineligible to compete in the Triple Truck Challenge, final regular season race, and all playoff races.

Drivers who earn points in the Xfinity Series are ineligible to compete in the Triple Truck Challenge races and the championship race.

However, NASCAR has removed the rule entry deadline policy. Meaning, there will not be an instance like this year where Greg Biffle, who won the first race of the program, was not eligible for the remaining races because he hadn’t been initially entered.

Richmond Raceway (April 18), Dover International Speedway (May 1), and Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 15) make up the 2020 Triple Truck Challenge races.

“We’re excited about the return of the Dash 4 Cash in the Xfinity Series and the Triple Truck Challenge with the Gander Trucks,” continued Miley. “These programs provide our teams with an incredible performance-based bonus opportunity each season. By removing the entry deadline requirement for the Triple Truck Challenge, we ensure our teams and fans know immediately if a driver is eligible to race for additional bonuses.”