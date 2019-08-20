RACER: Reunion Rocky Moran Jr AAR Eagle Mk III Visor Cam

Ride with pro racer Rocky Moran Jr at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion where he leads from pole in the 1991 All American Racers Eagle Mk III his father raced for Dan Gurney.

Moran Jr’s performance behind the wheel might be the closest we’ve been to seeing the all-conquering IMSA GTP championship winner lap Laguna Seca at its original pace.