RACER: Reunion Rocky Moran Jr AAR Eagle Mk III Visor Cam
RACER: Reunion Rocky Moran Jr AAR Eagle Mk III Visor Cam
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
32 minutes ago
Ride with pro racer Rocky Moran Jr at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion where he leads from pole in the 1991 All American Racers Eagle Mk III his father raced for Dan Gurney.
Moran Jr’s performance behind the wheel might be the closest we’ve been to seeing the all-conquering IMSA GTP championship winner lap Laguna Seca at its original pace.
Monterey Motorsports Reunion, IMSA, Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
