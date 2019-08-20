Multiple penalties handed down after Bristol Cup and Xfinity

Multiple teams have been issued penalties from NASCAR after an entertaining weekend of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs have been fined $10,000 each because their respective cars did not have one lug nut safe and secure. They were Paul Wolfe of Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 team; Alan Gustafson of Chase Elliott’s No. 9 team; and Mike Bugarewicz of Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 team.

All three drivers placed inside the top 10 Saturday night, Keselowski leading the way with a third-place finish; Elliott crossing the line fifth; and Bowyer rebounding from a spin to finish seventh.

In the Xfinity Series, Tyler Reddick won the Friday night race but it was after he had to start at the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty. Reddick’s car failed inspection four times and also had its car chief ejected.

In addition, NASCAR has also docked the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team 10 owner and driver points.

Also announced over the weekend and listed in the penalty report was the indefinite suspension of Bayley Currey for violating the substance abuse policy.