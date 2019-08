New Porsche 911 RSR a hot topic in Monterey

Porsche’s Pascal Zurlinden and Jorg Bergmeister discuss the new-for-2019 Porsche 911 RSR that will replace the current model in IMSA and the WEC.

Marshall Pruett

