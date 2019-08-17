New Porsche 911 RSR a hot topic in Monterey

Porsche’s Pascal Zurlinden and Jorg Bergmeister discuss the new-for-2019 Porsche 911 RSR that will replace the current model in IMSA and the WEC.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Kanaan leads solo Pocono practice
IndyCar’s patience paid off as the skies cleared sufficiently Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway to allow the rescheduled two-hour practice (…)
North American Racing 3hr ago
Scott Speed suffers back injury in rallycross
Subaru Motorsports USA rallycross driver Scott Speed suffered fractures to three vertebrae in his back during his opening heat race (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
“This is the one place I want to win at more than anything” - Bowyer
“This is the one place I want to win at more than anything,” proclaimed Clint Bowyer at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Obviously, there (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
UPDATED: Pocono qualifying canceled
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. ET: Track drying at Pocono Raceway is underway and once the process is completed there will be a two-hour (…)
Videos 18hr ago
More fast laps at Laguna Seca: Auberlen's BMW V12 LMR
Ride with BMW legend Bill Auberlen as he wields the same 1999 BMW V12 LMR he drove in the American Le Mans Series today at WeatherTech (…)
Videos 19hr ago
Fast laps at the Monterey Reunion with Kendall in a GTU RX-7
Ride with racing legend Tommy Kendall at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion as he turns laps in (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
Reddick last to first, heartbreak for Allgaier, in hectic Bristol Xfinity
Tyler Reddick’s No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet had the word “BEAST” in big block letters on its hood Friday night. The (…)
NASCAR 21hr ago
'Three races left and maybe we'll hit on something' - A. Dillon
Earlier this summer, Austin Dillon talked about needing decent finishes to help his push to make the playoffs. But, no longer in (…)
NASCAR 23hr ago
First pole of the year for Hamlin at Bristol
Denny Hamlin knew he had a shot at the pole based on how the Friday practices had gone at Bristol, and he wound up being correct. Hamlin (…)
Videos 23hr ago
Monterey Reunion IMSA GTP raw footage
Enjoy some raw footage of IMSA GTP, ALMS LMP1, WSC, and DP machines flying by at the 2019 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion featuring (…)
