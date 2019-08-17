Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Atherton on IMSA's Monterey celebrations

IMSA president Scott Atherton shares his affinity for all of the series’ 50th anniversary celebrations taking place at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, and talks about the upcoming WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race just weeks away at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca where several heated championship battles will shape the headlines.

