More fast laps at Laguna Seca: Auberlen's BMW V12 LMR

Ride with BMW legend Bill Auberlen as he wields the same 1999 BMW V12 LMR he drove in the American Le Mans Series today at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

