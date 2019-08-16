More fast laps at Laguna Seca: Auberlen's BMW V12 LMR

Ride with BMW legend Bill Auberlen as he wields the same 1999 BMW V12 LMR he drove in the American Le Mans Series today at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.