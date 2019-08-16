Hamlin leads JGR 1-2 in opening Bristol practice

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones were the fastest in the first of two Friday practice sessions at Bristol.

Hamlin took the top spot with a lap of 128.605 mph (14.920 seconds). Jones was second-quickest at 128.151 mph. Completing the top five was Joey Logano was 127.852 mph, Matt DiBenedetto at 127.648 mph, and Kyle Busch at 127.597 mph.

Busch won at Bristol earlier this year.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ryan Blaney at 127.368 mph, Brad Keselowski at 127.149 mph, Martin Truex Jr. at 127.090 mph, Alex Bowman also at 127.090 mph, and Kyle Larson at 126.745 mph.

Defending race winner Kurt Busch was 21st fastest at 126.146 mph.

The 50-minute opening practice had no issues.

There are 39 cars entered in Saturday night’s race. Kyle Weatherman is driving the No. 52 for Rick Ware after Bayley Currey was suspended for violating the substance abuse policy. Josh Bilicki is in the No. 53 RWR car, JJ Yeley is in the No. 54, and BJ McLeod rounds out the RWR fleet in the No. 51.

Quin Houff is in the Premium Motorsports No. 27 while Reed Sorenson is in the Spire Motorsports No. 77. Ross Chastain is once again in the No. 15 for Premium.

UP NEXT: Final practice at 1:05 p.m. ET.